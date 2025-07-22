Hayo expands into Botswana, Liberia and Malawi to power Africa’s digital growth

The move sees Hayo establishing offices in Gaborone, Monrovia and Lilongwe, aimed at bolstering its local presence to better meet growing demand for digital services from hyperscalers, governments, enterprises and mobile network operators.

“Local presence plays a key role in supporting businesses, enabling digital innovation and having an impact on day-to-day life across African markets. It’s the only way to work effectively and closely align with unique dynamics across countries,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo.

“Our offices in Botswana, Liberia and Malawi are not just operational hubs, they’re a long-term investment in local people, partnerships and digital progress.”

Hayo delivers communications and digital services to over 100 mobile operators and 500 partners worldwide, with over 30 years’ experience supporting connectivity across Africa, the Middle East and globally.

The expansion aligns with Africa’s growing digital economy, which is projected to contribute 5.2% to the continent’s GDP by 2025, rising to 8.5% by 2050.

Hayo’s local offices will support a broad range of services including GovTech, IoT, cloud communications, voice and messaging.

“The future of Africa’s digital economy deserves to be built by local talent to serve local needs,” added Sergio Rodrigues, director of strategic partnerships and product at Hayo.

“By expanding our on-the-ground teams across key markets, we can better support communities, understand local challenges, and work with partners to build a digital ecosystem that makes a real difference.”

The launch follows Hayo’s recent unveiling of its National Mobile Registry platform to support governments with mobile compliance and device control.

