Google’s new Waltham Cross data centre forms part of £5bn UK AI investment ahead of Trump state visit

Opened by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the facility is designed to support rising demand for Google Cloud, Workspace, Search, Maps and other AI-powered services. More than 250 companies contributed to its construction, the majority local.

The full scope of the £5 billion commitment includes capital expenditure, R&D, and engineering work over the next two years, encompassing Google DeepMind’s AI research in fields such as science and healthcare.

The investment is expected to help develop the UK’s AI economy, strengthen cybersecurity, and create career opportunities. Google projects 8,250 new jobs annually at UK businesses.

Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer said: “Google’s £5bn investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK economy and the strength of our partnership with the US, creating jobs and economic growth for years to come.

“This government is reversing decades of underinvestment that has held us back for too long, by slashing burdensome red tape, delivering bold reforms of the planning system and investing in better tech to unlock better jobs and opportunities. Through our Plan for Change we are building an economy that works for, and rewards, working people.”

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer, Alphabet and Google added: “With today’s announcement, Google is deepening our roots in the UK and helping support Great Britain's potential with AI to add £400 billion to the economy by 2030 while also enhancing critical social services.

“Google’s investment in technical infrastructure, expanded energy capacity and job-ready AI skills will help ensure everyone in Broxbourne and across the whole of the UK stays at the cutting-edge of global tech opportunities.”

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind said: “We founded DeepMind in London because we knew the UK had the potential and talent to be a global hub for pioneering AI. The UK has a rich history of being at the forefront of technology - from Lovelace to Babbage to Turing - so it’s fitting that we’re continuing that legacy by investing in the next wave of innovation and scientific discovery in the UK.”

As part of its environmental commitments, Google has entered a deal with Shell Energy Europe Limited to act as its 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Manager in the UK.

Shell will oversee battery energy storage systems and optimise Google’s clean energy portfolio, including its long-term agreement with ENGIE from the Moray West wind project in Scotland. The Waltham Cross centre uses advanced air-cooling, limits water usage, and is capable of off-site heat recovery to serve schools, businesses or homes locally. Google’s UK operations are projected to run at or near 95% carbon-free energy in 2026.

In addition, the data centre announcement coincides with broader news that Google is making this £5bn investment ahead of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK. The investment is seen as both an economic boost and a diplomatic signal. Reuters notes the launch of this facility, part of the £5bn spend, is anticipated to align with more than $10bn in business deals between the two countries during the visit.

Councilor Corina Gander, leader of Broxbourne Council added: “I am delighted that Google chose to open their data centre in the Borough of Broxbourne. The Council has worked closely with Google to maximise the positive impact of the development.

“Google is heavily investing in community-based projects and is making an important contribution to the local economy.”

