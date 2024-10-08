Google and Vodafone forge AI, cybersecurity partnership worth billions

The multi-billion-dollar collaboration is set to leverage Google’s cutting-edge AI technologies to accelerate Vodafone’s services, enhance cybersecurity, and offer more advanced mobile and TV solutions to consumers.

Subscribe today for free

This strategic partnership will centre around three key areas: advancing innovation through Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, expanding access to Google’s generative AI tools, and boosting Vodafone’s cybersecurity capabilities through Google’s AI-powered security solutions.

“Together, Vodafone and Google will put new AI-powered content and devices into the hands of millions more consumers,” said Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group’s chief executive.

“Our customers can discover new ways to learn, create, and communicate on a scale we haven’t seen before.”

Vodafone will utilise Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to enhance its customer offerings, aiming to create new services and strengthen cybersecurity measures.

This platform, designed to develop and scale machine learning models, will help Vodafone rapidly deploy innovative services.

Google Security Operations (SecOps) Enterprise Plus will also be implemented, allowing Vodafone to boost its cybersecurity infrastructure by reducing the workload on security analysts and improving the overall efficiency of threat detection.

Emma Smith, Vodafone’s cybersecurity director added: “By leveraging Google’s AI-powered security tools, we can respond to cyber threats in real time, ensuring our business clients remain secure.”

The partnership will also introduce Google’s advanced AI tools to millions of Vodafone customers, with plans to offer Google One subscriptions featuring Gemini Advanced AI by 2025.

Vodafone TV will also be enhanced with AI-driven content recommendations and advertising solutions through Google Ad Manager, creating a more personalised and engaging viewing experience.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet also commented on the news: “Our expanded partnership with Vodafone will bring our most advanced AI products, including the Gemini models, to more people across Europe and Africa, transforming the way people access information and services.”

RELATED STORIES

Tech Mahindra, Google Cloud to boost Gen AI adoption

Research: Vodafone UK’s 5G rollout to save £3bn annually

REACTION: Vodafone and Microsoft’s £300m AI deal