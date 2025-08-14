Google to pump $9bn into Oklahoma AI and cloud infrastructure

The investment will fund the construction of a new AI-focused data centre campus in Stillwater and an expansion of Google’s existing facility in Pryor, which has been operational since 2011.

The Stillwater site, located on roughly 400 acres, is expected to cost up to $3 billion and will be built in phases, with each data centre spanning around 300,000 square feet.

Google’s chief investment in the region comes amid surging demand for AI workloads and cloud services, and forms part of a broader capital expenditure plan estimated at $85 billion annually.

The company’s Pryor operations have already seen more than $4.8 billion in investment since 2007, alongside $1.3 billion channelled into renewable energy projects.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt described the new Stillwater facility as “focused more around AI” and a driver for high-skilled employment, noting that it will increase demand for technical qualifications in the state.

Stillwater’s mayor, Will Joyce, said Google’s choice “is a testament to the strength of our economy, our workforce, and our commitment to community investment.”

In line with Google’s global sustainability commitments, both facilities will be powered in part by new clean energy capacity. Earlier this year, the company signed power purchase agreements for a 724 MW solar portfolio in Oklahoma, including the Salt Branch, Huckleberry and Mayes Solar projects.

The investment extends beyond physical infrastructure. Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma have been named to Google’s AI for Education Accelerator programme, offering free access to AI training and Career Certificates.

Google is also backing the state’s electrical workforce through the ALLIANCE training initiative, aiming to expand the pipeline of qualified electricians by 135%.

RELATED STORIES

From fusion to fibre: Google’s clean energy bet signals new era for global infrastructure

AI at scale: How Google Cloud plans to lead the next phase of enterprise AI

NTT Data and Google Cloud team to boost agentic AI adoption