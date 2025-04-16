Google signs first geothermal energy deal in Asia, boosting 24/7 clean power

The deal, struck with global developer Baseload Capital, will deliver 10 megawatts (MW) of continuous, carbon-free power to Taiwan’s grid, supporting the electricity needs of Google’s local data centres and operations.

The projects mark a crucial expansion of Google’s clean energy strategy in Asia, building on its 2019 landmark agreement for solar power in Taiwan.

With this latest initiative, Google deepens its commitment to achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy — a goal that goes beyond reducing carbon emissions to ensuring that every Google facility runs on clean electricity every hour of every day.

Geothermal energy, which harnesses heat from beneath the Earth’s surface, offers “always-on” baseload power, providing stable and reliable electricity regardless of weather or time of day. Taiwan, situated along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, is particularly well-suited for geothermal development due to its abundant underground thermal resources.

“These initial projects, developed by Baseload Capital, will add 10MW of geothermal energy to the Taiwan grid that powers our data centre and local operations, and help catalyse the geothermal market across Asia Pacific,” Michael Terrell, senior director of clean energy and carbon reduction, Google wrote on LinkedIn.

The partnership goes beyond power procurement. Google has also made an equity investment in Baseload Capital, further solidifying its commitment to scaling geothermal energy.

The move aligns with Google’s broader geothermal ambitions, including its collaboration with Fervo Energy to advance enhanced geothermal systems in Nevada, and a global research partnership with Project Innerspace to map subsurface energy potential.

Baseload Capital’s subsidiary, Baseload Power Taiwan, has been laying the groundwork for geothermal development in the region since 2019.

The company has worked closely with local communities and government bodies to improve regulatory frameworks and gather data on geothermal resources.

“This first phase of projects can nearly double the current installed geothermal capacity in Taiwan,” said Terrell.

“It also kickstarts the local workforce, supply chain, and infrastructure needed to deploy future projects faster and at lower costs.”

The new PPAs are expected to contribute meaningfully to Taiwan’s national clean energy targets, which include installing 6 gigawatts (GW) of geothermal capacity by 2050.

Google’s continued collaboration with the Taiwan government and local utilities is seen as a key driver in market development and innovation in the clean energy space.

This milestone deal also underscores the growing influence of corporate demand in accelerating the adoption of emerging clean technologies.

While solar and wind power have already been widely embraced by private sector buyers, geothermal has remained relatively untapped. Google’s strategic investment could help shift that narrative — not just in Taiwan, but in other Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan and Indonesia.

“Corporate demand has a critical role in bringing these technologies to market,” Terrell added. “By signing long-term agreements and investing in developers like Baseload Capital, we hope to help scale geothermal energy procurement globally.”

Google’s latest geothermal initiative marks a significant step in its journey to decarbonise its global operations and support clean energy development at scale.

With geothermal poised to complement more variable renewable sources, the tech giant is betting on a diverse, resilient energy portfolio to power the future.

