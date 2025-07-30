Google signs EU AI code of practice, but raises innovation concerns

Kent Walker, global affairs president at Alphabet said: “We do so with the hope that this code, as applied, will promote European citizens’ and businesses’ access to secure, first‑rate AI tools as they become available.”

Yet Walker also warned that the Act and the Code “risk slowing Europe’s development and deployment of AI.

In particular, departures from EU copyright law, steps that slow approvals, or requirements that expose trade secrets could chill European model development and deployment, harming Europe’s competitiveness.”

What the Code covers

Published in mid-July, the Code aims to bridge the gap between EU corporations and impending GPAI (general-purpose AI) rules. Developed by a panel of 13 independent experts with broad stakeholder input, it structures compliance around three pillars:

Transparency: Providers must document training processes using a standardised Model Documentation Form and share core model details publicly or with regulators. Copyright: Signatories must adopt policies ensuring lawful training data sourcing, respect for rights-holder refusals, and safeguards against infringing outputs. Safety & Security: For advanced GPAI models considered to pose systemic risks, providers must assess, document, and mitigate potential harms.

Endorsing the Code is expected to reduce legal uncertainty, streamline compliance, and signal good faith to EU regulators. Enforcement of GPAI-related obligations will begin from August 2025, with a transition phase lasting up to two years.

Industry fault lines

Microsoft is likely to follow Google in signing the Code, with Brad Smith, president at Microsoft, emphasising the importance of industry‑level cooperation with the EU’s AI Office.

In contrast, Meta has categorically declined participation. Joel Kaplan, chief global affairs officer said: “Meta won’t be signing it. This Code introduces a number of legal uncertainties… measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act.”

Meta’s rejection underscores a significant divergence between firms pursuing collaboration with EU regulators and those signalling resistance amid fears of onerous compliance. Other major providers like OpenAI and Mistral have already signed up.

From August 1, 2025, the EU will publish the official list of firms that have signed the Code, just one day before GPAI obligations become enforceable.

