Google launches free Gemini code assist for solo developers

This release aims to offer students, freelancers, and hobbyists access to advanced AI-powered coding assistance. The tool allows its users to generate code, debug, and modify applications without having to switch between different tools or windows.

Subscribe today for free

Ryan J. Salva, Google’s senior director of product management said the free version provides a more generous offer than its competitors, such as GitHub Copilot, which imposes stricter usage limits.

Unlike Copilot’s 2,000 code completions per month, Google’s version allows up to 180,000 completions per month, providing ample room for even the most active developers.

Gemini Code Assist for individuals leverages Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI model, which can generate complete code blocks and offer real-time assistance in developer environments such as Visual Studio Code, GitHub, and JetBrains.

It supports all public domain programming languages and is capable of responding to requests made in natural language, for example, generating HTML forms or completing specific coding tasks.

The tool can handle up to 38 programming languages and process up to 128,000 tokens, which refers to the amount of input data that can be processed at once. Although the free version is highly capable, it lacks certain advanced features offered in the premium tiers, such as integration with Google Cloud services or customisation using private code data sources.

To access these features, developers must subscribe to the paid versions, which are aimed at enterprises and organisations with more complex coding needs. For individual users, however, this new offering provides a robust and accessible tool to enhance their development process at no cost.

RELATED STORIES

Google Cloud Summit keynote: Security, openness, and AI innovation

Salesforce expands Google Cloud AI partnership