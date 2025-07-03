GlobalConnect lays €14m subsea cable to fortify Baltic data routes

The Nordic digital infrastructure provider aims to strengthen regional connectivity and bolster network redundancy amid rising demand for secure, high-capacity fibre.

Driven by the rapid growth of AI and data centre infrastructure, the new 150 km cable will significantly enhance bandwidth and resilience in the Baltic Sea region, where recent incidents have exposed the vulnerabilities of critical subsea links.

“Adding new routes in and out of the Nordics is not only about handling more data – it also provides vital redundancy – mitigating downtime and potential sabotage, ensuring that if one route goes down, others keep data flowing,” said Pär Jansson, SVP at GlobalConnect Carrier.

In addition to the sea cable, GlobalConnect will upgrade around 365 km of terrestrial infrastructure, connecting Helsinki, Turku, Åland, Stockholm, and Gävle. The project promises a 400% increase in capacity over current routes.

“These projects will also bring lasting value to local regions and municipalities,” Jansson added. “Along the cable routes, we aim to connect as much as possible, including households, hospitals, and businesses, enabling access to faster digital services, supporting local development, and creating better conditions for new business establishments.”

Seabed surveys are already underway, with beach drilling, cable laying, and amplifier station construction planned through 2026.

The initiative is part of GlobalConnect’s wider ambition to expand the Nordic network with 3,000 km of new fibre.

