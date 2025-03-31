GlobalConnect makes major AI investment to boost operations

The digital infrastructure provider has partnered with ScienceLogic to deploy a cutting-edge AI-driven platform designed to predict, detect, and resolve IT and network issues faster than ever before.

GlobalConnect, responsible for transporting over half of all data traffic in and out of the Nordic region, will integrate ScienceLogic’s platform into its network operations centre to boost monitoring across its extensive 245,000 km fibre network.

The AI-powered system will replace multiple monitoring tools with a unified solution, reducing downtime and improving service transparency.

"This investment will provide GlobalConnect's customers with a faster and more proactive resolution of issues that arise," said Uffe Tomasson, SVP chief technology and operations officer (CTOO) at GlobalConnect.

"With the new platform, our customers will experience even more uptime and a faster and more transparent support process, where AI identifies and resolves upcoming issues before they impact operations," he added.

The new system aims to automate fault detection, resource allocation, and case escalation. AI will analyse issues as they occur and take immediate corrective actions, such as:

Dispatching field technicians

Ordering replacement equipment

Escalating cases to technical teams

Providing real-time updates to customers

These processes will be executed within seconds or minutes, transforming the customer experience for telecom services. Business customers will be able to track the entire process via GlobalConnect’s customer portal or integrate it with their IT service management systems.

By introducing AI-powered automation, GlobalConnect aims to minimise manual intervention and increase efficiency.

“The AI platform will replace many of the manual processes we have today,” Tomasson explained.

“It continuously monitors network health and performance, providing real-time recommendations for efficiency enhancements and scalability. This ensures a more reliable and seamless experience for our customers, which is crucial as we expand our fibre infrastructure and manage growing data demands.”

ScienceLogic’s platform, powered by Skylar AI, will provide comprehensive observability, helping businesses detect issues before they cause disruption.

“This partnership enables us to help shape a pillar of GlobalConnect’s AI strategy and broaden our international footprint while supplying their customers with innovative technology and increased value,” said Michael Nappi, chief product officer at ScienceLogic.

“By replacing many different discrete monitoring systems with the ScienceLogic Platform, GlobalConnect customers will be able to reduce downtime, offload IT burden, and focus on driving innovation.”

GlobalConnect will begin building and testing the platform in the coming months, with a phased rollout planned for 2025.

