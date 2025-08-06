GLF Board issues call for collaboration to ease subsea cable supply chain bottlenecks

With global data traffic doubling every three years and 98% of that traffic carried on subsea fibre-optic cables, the industry faces mounting pressure to expand capacity. Between 2024 and 2028, subsea bandwidth demand is forecast to rise by an unprecedented 215%, with more than 80 new cable systems currently planned for deployment.

The GLF Board, representing over 140+ member organisations including 30 Tier 1 carriers, warned that unprecedented supply chain constraints are now causing major delays, with some new cable projects forecast to take up to five years to become ready for service (RFS).

“Subsea cables are the backbone of global connectivity, yet the supply chain has failed to scale in line with surging demand,” the GLF said.

“Without urgent collaboration, there is a risk of capacity crunches that could disrupt the ability of carriers and cloud providers to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity worldwide.”

AI and regional capacity pressures add urgency

The GLF Board warned that future requirements will extend beyond sheer capacity. Low-latency connectivity is increasingly vital for latency-sensitive use cases such as artificial intelligence (AI) inference workloads, driving demand for more intra-regional cable systems.

“Delays in subsea deployments will have knock-on effects on innovation and economic growth,” the GLF added. “In some regions, supply chain constraints could result in significant capacity shortfalls over the next five years.”

The GLF Board said it will continue to raise awareness of the escalating supply chain challenges and work directly with key stakeholders across the subsea value chain to help foster greater collaboration and address barriers to capacity expansion.

“The GLF is uniquely positioned to articulate the requirements of the global carrier community and foster meaningful collaboration,” the Board said. “Now is the time for all parties to work together to ensure that the world’s digital infrastructure remains resilient and capable of meeting future demand.”

Enrico Bagnasco, chair of the GLF said: “Optical subsea cables are the key enablers of the digital environment growth and resilience. The GLF Board is in the unique position to represent the requirement of the key global Carriers to rely on a greater manufacturing and marine operations capacity: we state our commitment to collaborate with stakeholders across the subsea value chain to ensure sufficient and timely deployment of subsea cables to meet internet demands”

Read the full report here: GLF Board | Subsea Supply Chain Taskforce - GLF

