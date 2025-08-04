The GLF heads to Bali for BATIC 2025
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

The GLF heads to Bali for BATIC 2025

Capacity Team
August 04, 2025 02:12 PM
BATIC.png

The Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) is excited to announce our continued partnership with the Bali Annual Telkom International Conference (BATIC), taking place from 26–29 August 2025 at the Bali International Convention Center, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia.

Advancing APAC’s digital infrastructure

The GLF proudly supports BATIC 2025 in partnership with Telin to drive regional collaboration, accelerate innovation, and advance global connectivity. BATIC is an important part of the GLF’s regional engagement and provides a valuable meeting point ahead of ITW Asia, 3-4 December 2025, Singapore.

This year, the GLF Community is hosting the GLF VIP Lounge at the event, providing an exclusive space for high-level meetings and networking among members and global stakeholders.

During the event, the GLF will also host two invite-only sessions: the closed-door Leadership Summit and the Future Tech Leaders’ Summit giving emerging talent access and insights into the telecoms industry.

As we gear up towards ITW Asia in Singapore (December 3-4), ITW and the Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) are partnering up with Telin’s BATIC conference, taking place in Bali, 26-29 August 2025. This collaboration offers GLF members an additional valuable touchpoint to connect and exchange ideas at a regional level.

In partnership with Telin, the GLF will host the annual Executive Leadership Summit for 50 top-level industry executives and the new Future Tech Leaders’ Summit for 50 up and coming Under 30 leaders to give emerging talent exposure and insights into the telecom industry.

For more information about the GLF, to schedule a meeting with the team at BATIC 2025, or to secure your 10% discount for ITW Asia as a registered BATIC attendee, please contact us directly at: glfmail@itwglf.com

RELATED STORIES

The ITW GLF appoints Obaid Rahman as vice chair

Topics

News
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe