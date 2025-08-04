The GLF heads to Bali for BATIC 2025

Advancing APAC’s digital infrastructure

The GLF proudly supports BATIC 2025 in partnership with Telin to drive regional collaboration, accelerate innovation, and advance global connectivity. BATIC is an important part of the GLF’s regional engagement and provides a valuable meeting point ahead of ITW Asia, 3-4 December 2025, Singapore.

This year, the GLF Community is hosting the GLF VIP Lounge at the event, providing an exclusive space for high-level meetings and networking among members and global stakeholders.

During the event, the GLF will also host two invite-only sessions: the closed-door Leadership Summit and the Future Tech Leaders’ Summit giving emerging talent access and insights into the telecoms industry.

As we gear up towards ITW Asia in Singapore (December 3-4), ITW and the Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) are partnering up with Telin’s BATIC conference, taking place in Bali, 26-29 August 2025. This collaboration offers GLF members an additional valuable touchpoint to connect and exchange ideas at a regional level.

In partnership with Telin, the GLF will host the annual Executive Leadership Summit for 50 top-level industry executives and the new Future Tech Leaders’ Summit for 50 up and coming Under 30 leaders to give emerging talent exposure and insights into the telecom industry.

For more information about the GLF, to schedule a meeting with the team at BATIC 2025, or to secure your 10% discount for ITW Asia as a registered BATIC attendee, please contact us directly at: glfmail@itwglf.com

