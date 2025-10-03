GLF at BATIC 2025: Driving partnerships, collaboration, and connectivity

At the heart of BATIC was the GLF VIP Lounge, an exclusive space dedicated to high-level networking. Throughout the week, GLF members and international stakeholders met to discuss investment, service innovation, and collaboration.

From scheduled one-to-one meetings to spontaneous conversations, the Lounge proved a catalyst for new partnerships, reinforcing the GLF’s position as a convenor for the international connectivity community.

Inspiring the next generation

In partnership with Telin, the GLF also hosted the inaugural Future Tech Leaders Summit, a landmark initiative designed to empower more than 30 rising leaders under 30. Participants spent the day engaging with senior industry voices through interactive sessions and real-world case studies.

Pak Kharisma, CCO of Telin, explored the evolving networking demands of hyperscalers.

Nabil Baccouche, CCO Carrier & Wholesale at e&, challenged participants through a live strategy simulation.

Li San Lim, COO of Dialog Axiata, presented a compelling case study on operator transformation.

The programme encouraged participants to think like decision-makers, equipping them with the insight and confidence to lead the industry into its next phase.

Closed-door leadership forum

Another highlight was the Leadership Forum, co-hosted by GLF and Telin, which convened more than 30 C-level executives from the APAC region. Discussions focused on advancing AI-enabled digital infrastructure, addressing supply chain and capital challenges, fostering collaboration across the AI stack, and ensuring access to sustainable energy. The closed-door format enabled frank exchanges on the strategies required to scale next-generation infrastructure.

The GLF extends thanks to its partners, speakers, and participants, including e&, Orange Wholesale, PCCW, Telin, and Telkom Indonesia, for contributing to a dynamic and impactful BATIC 2025. With collaboration and leadership at its core, the GLF continues to drive the conversations shaping the future of connectivity.

