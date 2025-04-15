Giffgaff to launch full fibre broadband trial with Nexfibre and Virgin Media

The brand, owned by Telefónica and operating via O2’s virtual network, will leverage the rapidly growing nexfibre network – a £4.5 billion joint venture between Telefónica, Liberty Global, and InfraVia Capital Partners.

Giffgaff’s broadband trial marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first major provider aside from Virgin Media to utilise the nexfibre platform.

Nexfibre aims to reach up to 7 million UK homes by 2026, with its 10Gbps-capable XGS-PON technology already covering 2 million premises. Built largely by Virgin Media engineers, the network targets areas outside Virgin’s existing 16 million+ home footprint.

The company is currently seeking “up to 500 trialists” to help test its new service, offering 500Mbps broadband for just £10 a month over a 12-month period, plus a £100 reward for participation. A small group of early users are already involved, but the move signals the beginning of a broader rollout.

“Broadband is a natural evolution for us as a connectivity brand,” said Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff.

“We know people are frustrated with their current broadband offering so we’re committed to bringing together the best tech, with the experience of the people that matter most – our customers – to build better broadband.”

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson added: “The planned launch of a giffgaff broadband service mirrors the successful approach we’ve taken with the brand on the mobile side. It allows us to offer a complete range of broadband and mobile services to a wider mix of different customers and aligns with our broader commercial strategy.”

The move is also seen as a precursor to Virgin Media opening up its own FTTP network to wholesale access via NetCo later in 2025, potentially enabling giffgaff to expand its broadband offering even further.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, welcomed the news: “Giffgaff’s entry into the broadband market could be exciting news for consumers looking for an alternative to the bigger players.

“The real test will be what kind of pricing that giffgaff – long known as a value player – will be offering to consumers as this product becomes more widely available.”

While details of final pricing and packages are yet to be confirmed, the move signals giffgaff’s intention to challenge the UK broadband market, traditionally dominated by established players.

