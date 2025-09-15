giffgaff enters full fibre market via nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 networks

The broadband service, currently in a trial phase, is being offered to around 500 customers. Participants are receiving symmetrical speeds of up to 500Mbps for £10 per month during the 12-month pilot.

Hardware for the trial includes Arcadyan optical network terminals paired with Amazon Eero 6+ mesh routers. Early reports suggest that connections are provisioned with public IPv4 addresses, a benefit for customers who rely on direct access for gaming and remote services. IPv6 is not yet supported.

Giffgaff becomes the second wholesale customer on the nexfibre network, which is jointly owned by InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica.

nexfibre’s rollout is based on XGS-PON technology and is designed to deliver symmetrical bandwidth and scalability across the UK.

The network is focused on areas not currently served by Virgin Media O2, with ambitions to reach over 5 million premises by 2026 and potentially extend to 7 million. As of Q1 2025, nexfibre reported 2.2 million premises ready for service.

“We’re delighted to see giffgaff's broadband rolling out across our network,” said Rajiv Datta, CEO of nexfibre. “Our investment in an all XGS-PON network provides symmetrical high bandwidth connectivity and also offers the agility to support the member co-created products that differentiate giffgaff in the marketplace.”

For Virgin Media O2, the wholesale expansion aligns with its ongoing network upgrade to full fibre. Giffgaff will also gain access to this upgraded footprint as it becomes available, broadening the reach of its service.

The trial reflects giffgaff’s strategy of testing member-led products before commercial launch. The company has framed the move as a response to member frustrations with existing broadband providers, aiming to apply its digital-first, community-driven model to fixed connectivity.

The entry of giffgaff into the fibre broadband sector adds to rising competition among UK providers, where Openreach, CityFibre, Virgin Media O2 and a growing number of alternative networks are racing to build and monetise full fibre infrastructure.

