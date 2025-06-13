Germany accelerates AI ambitions with Europe’s ‘first’ industrial AI cloud

Operated by Deutsche Telekom, the “AI factory” will empower manufacturers to supercharge processes like design, simulation, and robotics through AI-powered digital twins and accelerated computing.

“In the era of AI, every manufacturer needs two factories: one for making things, and one for creating the intelligence that powers them,” said Huang.

“By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”

The new facility marks Germany’s largest AI deployment to date and signifies a major stride toward technological sovereignty.

In its first phase, it will house 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs across DGX GB200 systems and RTX PRO servers, equipped with Nvidia networking and software to support AI development at scale.

Deutsche Telekom’s CEO Timotheus Höttges emphasised the urgency: “Europe’s technological future needs a sprint, not a stroll. We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now… Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

Among the key beneficiaries is NEURA Robotics, a German pioneer in cognitive robotics. NEURA will use the AI infrastructure to power its training centres for physical AI, enabling robots to learn from one another in a shared environment called the Neuraverse — an app-store-like platform for robot intelligence covering tasks from welding to ironing.

“Physical AI is the electricity of the future — it will power every machine on the planet,” said NEURA CEO David Reger. “Through this initiative, we’re helping build the sovereign infrastructure Europe needs to lead in intelligent robotics.”

The initiative plays into broader ambitions: Deutsche Telekom will offer AI cloud computing to startups, academia, and the Mittelstand, while supporting leading industrial software from Siemens, Ansys, Cadence, and Rescale.

The industrial AI cloud also lays the groundwork for Germany’s next step — an AI gigafactory planned for 2027, backed by the EU and powered by 100,000 GPUs. This facility will enable high-performance computing access for businesses and researchers alike.

With over 900 German startups already in Nvidia’s Inception programme and a full suite of AI learning tools available through its Deep Learning Institute, Germany’s AI ecosystem is primed for rapid growth.

RELATED STORIES

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns AI is growing faster than infrastructure can handle

Schneider Electric and Nvidia unite to accelerate Europe’s AI factory ambitions