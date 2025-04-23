Fujitsu and RIKEN develop ‘world-leading’ 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer

Built at the RIKEN RQC-FUJITSU Collaboration Center, the machine represents a fourfold increase over the previous 64-qubit system launched in October 2023.

Developed with support from Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the 256-qubit quantum computer incorporates advanced high-density implementation techniques and a scalable 3D connection structure.

The breakthrough enables greater computational power while operating within the same cooling system as its 64-qubit predecessor.

The new system will be made available to companies and research institutions worldwide through Fujitsu and RIKEN’s hybrid quantum computing platform from the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The expanded platform will allow researchers to explore more complex scientific problems, such as larger molecular simulations and advanced error correction algorithms.

Fujitsu and RIKEN aim to enable “seamless collaboration between quantum and classical computers,” improving the efficiency of hybrid algorithms and advancing practical applications in areas like finance and drug discovery.

The key innovations include:

Scalable 3D architecture using repeatable 4-qubit unit cells, proving the design’s potential for future expansion.

Quadrupled implementation density within the dilution refrigerator, ensuring efficient thermal design and operation at ultra-low temperatures.

Looking ahead, the two organisations are targeting the launch of a 1,000-qubit quantum computer by 2026, which will be housed in a new facility at Fujitsu Technology Park.

They have also extended the Collaboration Center’s operation through to March 2029, reaffirming their long-term commitment to quantum R&D.

This achievement positions Fujitsu and RIKEN at the forefront of quantum technology, as countries and companies compete to unlock the transformative power of quantum computing on a global scale.

