Fujitsu and RIKEN develop ‘world-leading’ 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Fujitsu and RIKEN develop ‘world-leading’ 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer

Saf Malik
April 23, 2025 09:53 AM
Fujitsu Logo.png

Fujitsu and RIKEN have unveiled the development of a ‘world-leading’ 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer, marking a major milestone in the global race toward practical quantum computing.

Built at the RIKEN RQC-FUJITSU Collaboration Center, the machine represents a fourfold increase over the previous 64-qubit system launched in October 2023.

Developed with support from Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the 256-qubit quantum computer incorporates advanced high-density implementation techniques and a scalable 3D connection structure.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The breakthrough enables greater computational power while operating within the same cooling system as its 64-qubit predecessor.

The new system will be made available to companies and research institutions worldwide through Fujitsu and RIKEN’s hybrid quantum computing platform from the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The expanded platform will allow researchers to explore more complex scientific problems, such as larger molecular simulations and advanced error correction algorithms.

Fujitsu and RIKEN aim to enable “seamless collaboration between quantum and classical computers,” improving the efficiency of hybrid algorithms and advancing practical applications in areas like finance and drug discovery.

Supercomputer.png

The key innovations include:

  • Scalable 3D architecture using repeatable 4-qubit unit cells, proving the design’s potential for future expansion.

  • Quadrupled implementation density within the dilution refrigerator, ensuring efficient thermal design and operation at ultra-low temperatures.

Looking ahead, the two organisations are targeting the launch of a 1,000-qubit quantum computer by 2026, which will be housed in a new facility at Fujitsu Technology Park.

They have also extended the Collaboration Center’s operation through to March 2029, reaffirming their long-term commitment to quantum R&D.

This achievement positions Fujitsu and RIKEN at the forefront of quantum technology, as countries and companies compete to unlock the transformative power of quantum computing on a global scale.

RELATED STORIES

Quantum investment must go hand-in-hand with cybersecurity, warns industry expert

Colt pioneers quantum-proof data protection in breakthrough network trial

Microsoft just built a quantum chip unlike anything before

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsQuantum
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe