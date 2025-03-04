Finland launches first 50-qubit quantum computer

This marks the completion of a four-year development project and solidifies Finland’s position as a leader in the global quantum race. The new system is now available to researchers and businesses via the VTT QX quantum computing service.

The Finnish government first announced its quantum ambitions in November 2020, committing €20.7 million to develop a 50-qubit quantum computer.

The project was rolled out in phases: a 5-qubit system launched in 2021, followed by a 20-qubit upgrade in 2023.

Now, with the transition to 50 qubits, the computer can perform complex calculations beyond the capabilities of classical computers.

Industry and research applications

The 50-qubit quantum computer offers a significant leap forward for industries looking to leverage quantum technology in material science, AI, and optimisation problems. Businesses and researchers can now explore quantum solutions for real-world applications.

“Developing and building a 50-qubit quantum computer demonstrates that Finland is one of the global leaders in the field,” said Erja Turunen, EVP at VTT.

“Now is the perfect time for companies to consider how quantum computing could benefit them. Leadership in critical technologies like quantum computing is crucial for Finland’s digital future.”

IQM, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, sees this launch as a stepping stone to further advancements.

“The delivery of this quantum computer is a significant milestone in our technology roadmap towards large-scale quantum computing,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, co-CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

“Our collaboration with VTT on the 50-qubit system serves as a baseline for our IQM Radiance 54-qubit quantum computer, which we are now shipping to customers worldwide.”

The development of the 50-qubit system has also accelerated Finland’s growing quantum ecosystem. VTT has pioneered advancements in superconducting TWPA amplifiers, qubit manufacturing, and integration technologies, with startups like Arctic Instruments and SemiQon emerging to commercialise these innovations.

The new quantum system is housed at VTT’s Micronova premises in Espoo, offering companies access to cutting-edge quantum technology.

Finland’s BusinessQ community, part of the InstituteQ quantum R&D network, now includes over 25 companies working to develop commercial applications and new business models.

