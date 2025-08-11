FCC fast-tracks subsea cable approvals in bid to open market beyond hyperscalers

Under new measures agreed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), licence applications will be processed faster, compliance burdens reduced, and cost overheads lowered.

The changes are designed to speed deployment of international capacity at a time when AI, cloud and data centre growth are fuelling unprecedented demand for bandwidth.

Security provisions have also been tightened, with a presumption of denial for applications from entities linked to “foreign adversaries”, restrictions on leasing capacity to untrusted parties, and mandatory cybersecurity and physical protection standards.

Opening the field

Ciarán Delaney, COO at Exa Infrastructure, welcomed the changes as a chance to broaden investment in subsea systems: “The FCC’s decision to streamline subsea cable regulations is welcome news. Simplifying licensing and speeding up approvals lowers a key barrier to deployment, with the cost and complexity of building new systems slowing progress – at a time when demand is soaring.

“In recent years, hyperscalers have been almost the only players able to fund these projects. Faster processes and reduced cost overheads should now create space for more independent investment, giving companies without their own infrastructure greater choice and flexibility in moving data across borders.

“As AI adoption and the rapid expansion of data centres continue to drive growth in international data flows, regulatory decisions such as this will be a vital lever. The market needs new capacity, and it needs it quickly. More diversity in subsea networks will help ensure we have the resilient, high-performance infrastructure we need to power the next wave of digital transformation.”

Bottleneck relief

The FCC’s reforms mark the first full review of subsea rules since 2001. In that time, hyperscaler-funded private builds have come to dominate the sector, leaving independent operators facing long lead times and high compliance costs in critical landing markets.

By reducing bureaucracy, US regulators hope to make space for more carrier consortia and private equity-backed projects to move forward quickly – especially on high-traffic routes linking North America with Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Part of a global trend

The US isn’t alone in reshaping its subsea strategy. The UK is preparing to replace the 1885 Submarine Telegraph Act with modern laws covering sabotage and cyber-threats.

The EU is exploring “smart cable” projects and greater route redundancy, while North Sea nations have launched joint surveillance efforts to protect undersea infrastructure.

For carriers and wholesale providers, the FCC’s move is likely to be closely watched. Faster approvals and lower costs could mean more build announcements, and more competition, in a market where capacity demand is outpacing supply.

RELATED STORIES

FCC sees bipartisan exodus as two commissioners confirm exits

The Laws of the Sea

Exa deploys new fibre route connecting London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Brussels