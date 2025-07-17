Exclusive: BTS installs modular, cloud-enabled data centre in record Ivory Coast deployment

The milestone marks a record-setting deployment, delivered in just six months, and represents a major step towards decentralised cloud infrastructure in West Africa.

VITIB is designed to be a regional hub for digital innovation, and the introduction of edge-ready cloud infrastructure is central to its mission.

BTS’s role as a strategic integrator, rather than a conventional data centre operator, allows it to align a wide array of stakeholders across the digital value chain. BTS is already operational in 27 African countries, serving a combined market of 580 million subscribers.

“At BTS, our strength lies in connecting the dots. Being committed to societal development and enhancing a better communications environment to ease people’s lives is part of our DNA at BTS,” said Javier Mariscal, vice president of Africa at BTS.

Rather than replicating the hyperscaler model, which continues to prioritise South Africa, BTS says it is forging a new path by delivering agile infrastructure in underserved regions.

The company’s modular, cloud-ready data centre is designed to meet the growing demand for data processing, storage, and low-latency services, driven by mobile-first internet adoption, AI uptake, and digitalisation across African enterprises and governments.

“We understand our role as a technology enabler in a very challenging industry that changes every second,” Mariscal continued.

“We identify where infrastructure gaps exist and mobilise the right partners to close them, always with a long-term vision for sustainable digital connectivity growth. Our next venture will be in Gabon.”

At the heart of this deployment is a strategic partnership with ARPA, a Spanish engineering firm with over four decades of experience building mobile and modular infrastructure for critical sectors such as healthcare, defence, and emergency response. ARPA’s expertise underpins the rapid scalability and resilience of the BTS data centre model, optimised for emerging markets.

“The deployment of this data centre at VITIB marks a turning point for the region. We are proud to work alongside BTS and ARPA to deliver a cloud-ready solution that brings critical digital services closer to end users,” said Anthony Same, general manager at ST Digital, BTS’s local implementation partner.

“This has been a record deployment — completed in just six months, including shipping, installation, and market readiness. Typical deployments take over 18 months. This success shows the power of efficient synergies between all partners involved.”

The facility is poised to serve primarily fintech companies and African enterprises undergoing digital transformation, sectors that require highly secure, low-latency infrastructure to support platforms, transactions, and next-generation services.

