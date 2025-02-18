Exa teams with IOEMA to boost Northern Europe connectivity

From the cable landing station, Exa will also provide critical backhaul connectivity to major data centres, including London Telehouse and Equinix.

Steve Roberts, SVP at Exa Infrastructure, said: "Being selected as the landing partner for this advanced fiber optic project highlights our expertise in delivering complex subsea landing solutions."

Launched in May 2024, the 1,600 km IOEMA cable links the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Norway, enhancing connectivity for Hyperscalers and Content Providers. It also strengthens links to Europe’s core FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris) data hubs.

Leiston, one of Exa’s 20 cable landing stations, serves as a vital gateway to the Netherlands via the Concerto cable, offering low-latency routes to London, alternative paths to Dublin and northern UK regions, and access to transatlantic networks.

Eckhard Bruckschen, CTO at IOEMA Fibre added: "Working with Exa Infrastructure increases the connectivity solutions, diversity, and reach of our system."

