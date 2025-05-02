Exa taps Nokia to supercharge global network with 1.2Tbps optical upgrade
Exa taps Nokia to supercharge global network with 1.2Tbps optical upgrade

Saf Malik
May 02, 2025 10:03 AM
Exa Infrastructure has selected Nokia’s optical transport solutions to upgrade and expand its international connectivity network.

The strategic move aims to meet rising global demand for high-capacity, low-latency data centre connectivity, particularly in the AI era.

The upgrade will be powered by Nokia’s 1830 Global Express (GX) platform and its latest-generation ICE7 coherent optics. The 1.2 terabit-per-channel solution will modernise Exa’s terrestrial network and significantly increase capacity—by as much as 15%—while reducing both cost and power per bit by up to 50%.

“Nokia’s 1830 GX solution with ICE7 coherent optics ensures a smooth transition from our existing ICE6-based infrastructure,” said Ciaran Delaney, COO at Exa Infrastructure.

“The advanced performance of ICE7 will significantly enhance connectivity, empowering Exa Infrastructure’s global network to deliver robust services that keep pace with increasing bandwidth demands.”

The decision follows a successful industry-first trial of the ICE7 solution in Europe, which demonstrated its potential to deliver efficient, scalable connectivity in a cost-effective manner.

James Watt, SVP and GM of optical networks at Nokia added: “Driving down power consumption per bit is not just important from a sustainability point of view, but is also essential if providers are to meet spiralling connectivity needs, because power requirements are a potential limiting factor to data centre growth.

“Nokia’s industry-leading solutions ensure networks are not just keeping pace but staying ahead in the race to meet surging bandwidth demands.”

NewsInfrastructure and Networks
