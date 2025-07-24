EU–Japan AI accord signals need for global standards, says NTT Data CTO

His comments come in the wake of the EU–Japan Summit held in Tokyo on 23 July 2025, where leaders formally endorsed a new joint framework on AI governance, safety, and data standards.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the evolving EU–Japan Digital Partnership, originally launched in 2022 to foster cooperation on digital technologies including AI, 5G, quantum computing and cybersecurity.

“The EU–Japan commitment to deepen cooperation on AI and data governance is a sign of the times, highlighting that we can’t govern AI in silos,” said Winstanley.

“For firms operating across borders, conflicting rules on safety, data, and accountability all risk slowing progress and increasing compliance costs. If you’re a London-headquartered firm with operations in Germany and Tokyo, you want a clear, interoperable set of standards to plan towards.”

Winstanley’s remarks echo growing concern among technology leaders that AI regulation is fracturing along geopolitical lines, creating an uneven playing field for multinational firms.

While the EU has spearheaded legislation with its AI Act, other jurisdictions, including the United States, China and India, have adopted markedly different approaches.

In contrast, the EU–Japan initiative aims to promote a “values-based” governance model, with both sides pledging to align their regulatory frameworks and advance global standards through forums such as the G7’s Hiroshima AI Process and the OECD.

The latest summit also previewed an administrative arrangement between the European Commission’s AI Office and Japan’s newly established AI Safety Institute: designed to facilitate coordination on testing, auditing, and policy alignment.

The partnership encourages Japanese firms to join the EU’s voluntary AI Pact, an early compliance mechanism for companies preparing to implement the AI Act.

Winstanley believes such cooperation lays the groundwork for more inclusive, innovation-friendly regulation, particularly between like-minded nations such as the UK and Japan.

“As other parts of the world pursue divergent approaches, countries like the UK and Japan are well placed to lead a more pragmatic, values-led path,” he said. “Initiatives like Japan’s Society 5.0 and the UK–Japan Digital Partnership show that economic growth and social responsibility can go hand in hand.”

However, he also cautioned that global cooperation must be matched by domestic readiness.

“To turn this vision into action, we must also address domestic challenges such as planning and energy market structure and greater policy clarity, creating a stable environment where the private sector can invest with confidence.”

The UK has yet to formalise its own comprehensive AI legislation but is positioning itself as a hub for global AI safety and infrastructure, most notably through its leadership of the AI Safety Summit series and its role in launching the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI.

“With the UK considering its global position on AI governance and infrastructure, closer alignment with Japan offers a natural foundation,” Winstanley added. “If we are to be successful in making real progress, it will require an aligned policy approach that allows innovation to scale responsibly across borders.”

