Ericsson’s June 2025 Mobility Report highlights 5G monetisation surge through FWA

The report shows strong momentum in 5G adoption and the growing appeal of speed-based FWA offerings across the globe.

According to the report, over 50% of service providers now offer FWA services with speed-based tariff plans, an increase of 27.5% from the previous year.

“We are at an inflection point, where 5G and the ecosystem are set to unleash a wave of innovation,” said Erik Ekudden, Ericsson SVP and CTO.

“Service providers have recognised this potential of 5G and are beginning to monetise it through innovative service offerings that extend beyond merely selling data plans.”

FWA, particularly in its 5G-enabled form, allows providers to offer differentiated packages akin to fibre or cable services.

This flexibility has made it an attractive revenue stream, especially in areas where deploying physical infrastructure is difficult.

Ericsson projects FWA will represent more than 35% of new fixed broadband connections by 2030, reaching around 350 million.

The report also forecasts that global 5G subscriptions will hit 2.9 billion by the end of 2025, which is about one-third of all mobile subscriptions, and expectations are that it will grow to 6.3 billion by 2030.

Mobile network data traffic surged 19% year-on-year in Q1 2025, with 5G networks now carrying 35% of that traffic, a figure expected to climb to 80% by 2030.

In Europe, 5G mid-band coverage reached 50% by the end of 2024, on par with global averages, but still trailing North America (90%) and India (95%). The report emphasises that further mid-band rollouts and widespread deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) networks are crucial for unlocking the full potential of 5G.

The report also showcases real-world implementations, including BT Group’s 5G SA launch, which now reaches over 28 million people in the UK across 50 towns and cities.

BT’s network slicing capabilities were tested at major events such as England’s Cup Final and Belfast’s Christmas markets.

Ericsson’s report also features insights from Sony on dynamic network slicing for live media production, and a deep dive into how generative AI could impact future mobile traffic trends.

Ekudden concludes: “To fully realise the potential of 5G, it is essential to continue deploying 5G SA and to further build out mid-band sites. 5G SA capabilities serve as a catalyst for driving new business growth opportunities.”

