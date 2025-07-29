Ericsson finalises Aduna joint venture with 12 global telecom giants
Ericsson finalises Aduna joint venture with 12 global telecom giants

Saf Malik
July 29, 2025 09:50 AM
Ericsson has completed the formation of its network API-focused joint venture, Aduna, with twelve major communication service providers (CSPs), formally establishing it as a 50:50 ownership structure between the vendor and the CSP consortium.

The deal was first announced in September 2024, with Aduna launching operations shortly thereafter.

The now-finalised joint venture includes AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone as equal partners alongside Ericsson.

Aduna’s mission is to scale the use of network APIs across global developer communities, enabling new applications and services to leverage operator infrastructure.

Each partner brings deep telecom expertise, developer community engagement, and commercial support to fuel the venture’s ambitions. Ericsson’s global network platform also forms the foundation for Aduna’s technical offering.

“The closing of the transaction is another important step for Aduna,” said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna.

“In just ten months we have built an impressive ecosystem comprising the biggest names in telecoms and the wider ICT industry. The closing provides renewed motivation for Aduna to accelerate the adoption of network APIs by developers on a global scale. This includes encouraging more telecom operators to join the new company, further driving the industry and developer experience.”

Beyond the founding partners, Aduna is backed by a growing ecosystem of contributors, including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Sinch, Vonage, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and several CSPs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The JV aims to position telecom APIs as a strategic enabler of innovation, especially in areas such as edge, identity, quality-of-service, and enterprise applications.

Aduna
