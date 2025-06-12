Ericsson and Google Cloud launch AI-powered 5G core-as-a-service

The launch marks a significant shift in how communications service providers (CSPs) can deploy, manage, and scale core networks, combining telecom-grade reliability with the flexibility of the public cloud.

Built on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and leveraging Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, Ericsson On-Demand enables CSPs to provision network services in minutes, scale effortlessly, and only pay for what they use.

The platform is fully managed by Ericsson, reducing operational complexity and enabling CSPs to move quickly in highly competitive markets.

Key features of Ericsson On-Demand include rapid provisioning, elastic scalability, consumption-based pricing, and 24/7 operations powered by AI-assisted Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams. Built-in security, geo-restricted deployments, and identity management also ensure compliance with evolving data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Eric Parsons, VP Head of Emerging Segments, Cloud Software and Services at Ericsson, called the launch a milestone for telco innovation.

“Ericsson On-Demand is more than a product, it’s an enabler of ambition. Today’s CTOs must move fast, scale smart, and lead their organizations into new commercial territory.

“On-Demand removes the risk and complexity holding them back. It gives them the agility to outpace market change, the confidence to innovate without compromise, and the clarity to seize opportunities that were previously just out of reach. Choosing On-Demand is a bold signal of leadership, and a commitment to future-ready growth.”

The service enables CSPs to add features incrementally, without downtime, and supports a range of 2use cases including wide-area enterprise networking, fixed wireless access (FWA) rollouts, and market trials.

Ericsson On-Demand is powered by the same development teams that support billions of mobile users, ensuring a robust, scalable foundation for next-gen services.

Muninder Singh Sambi, VP and GM of networking and security at Google Cloud said: “With Ericsson On-Demand on Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, CSPs can rapidly deploy 5G core and tap into new revenue streams.

This partnership with Ericsson isn't just about technology; it's about building the AI-driven telecom of tomorrow for our customers.”

