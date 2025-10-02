Elea Data Centers wins R$2.3bn Petrobras contract in landmark Latin American deal

The 17-year contract will see Elea build and operate a 30 megavolt-amperes (MVA) facility at its São Bernardo do Campo campus in the ABC region of São Paulo. The site will support Petrobras’ supercomputing requirements, handling critical exploration, research and reservoir operations, while also providing infrastructure for advanced AI workloads.

Reflecting Petrobras’ sustainability commitments, the facility will be powered entirely by certified renewable energy and employ liquid cooling systems with full water reuse. The project is intended to serve as a global model for sustainable digital infrastructure at scale.

“Since 2024, we have positioned ourselves as the first infrastructure platform in Brazil and Latin America dedicated to AI because we believe this transformation is essential for the country. Winning the contract with Petrobras is an important milestone and reinforces our commitment to technological leadership in the sector,” said Alessandro Lombardi, chairman and founder of Elea Data Centers.

The award cements Elea’s role as a leading force in Brazil’s fast-growing digital infrastructure sector. The Petrobras site will join a network of nine interconnected campuses across major Brazilian cities, all powered by renewable energy.

The deal comes as Elea advances other flagship initiatives, including the planned Rio AI City in the city’s Olympic Park. The campus is designed as a next-generation hub for AI and cloud services with a projected capacity of up to 3.2GW, making it one of the most ambitious digital infrastructure projects in the region.

With this latest milestone, Elea is positioning itself at the heart of Brazil’s digital economy, combining sustainability, scale and AI-readiness to meet the demands of global hyperscalers, enterprises and national champions such as Petrobras.

RELATED STORIES

Brazil slashes tech taxes to attract billions in data centre investments

Data Centre of the Month: QR03, ODATA’s Mexico hyperscale data centre