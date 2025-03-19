EE upgrades 5G SA network to reach 28 million people across the UK

As part of the expansion, residents, visitors, and businesses in Blackburn, Doncaster, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and other key locations will experience improved connectivity, including smoother video calls, better video streaming, and enhanced browsing.

The company says it only announces 5G SA availability once outdoor coverage reaches at least 95%, ensuring a consistent and reliable experience for customers with compatible devices.

EE’s 5G SA rollout brings:

Instant performance upgrades – Enhanced reliability for video calls, streaming, and voice quality.

Next-generation connectivity – Available at no extra cost for new and upgrading handset plan customers.

AI-ready networks – Seamless cloud connectivity for AI-powered applications like Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI, and Gemini AI.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said: “Last year, we predicted that 5G standalone networks would get a boost as AI-powered services became more popular.

“With so many more compatible smartphones now available, it’s great to see enhanced 5G network technology being deployed to millions more people across the UK, helping them benefit from improvements in performance so they can get the most out of the cutting-edge AI features on the latest devices.”

EE’s latest 5G SA upgrades will extend to towns and cities including: Blackburn, Doncaster, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Exeter, Caerphilly, Rotherham, Milton Keynes, Wakefield, Port Talbot, and more.

Customers with a 5G SA-enabled smartphone will see:

Stronger and more reliable mobile connections, even in high-traffic areas.

Seamless performance for data-intensive tasks, such as live streaming and cloud gaming.

A future-proof network ready for emerging AI and IoT applications.

The number of 5G SA-compatible devices has significantly increased since EE launched the service in September 2024.

Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nokia, TCL, and Honor all now offer devices that support the advanced network, enabling users to fully leverage the latest AI-powered smartphone features.

Malcolm Cubitt, director of mobile at EE added: “5G SA is giving many customers a better and more reliable mobile experience, especially in busy locations.

“As we rapidly expand our network footprint to cover more than 40% of the UK population, we are widening its accessibility so more people can benefit – especially those looking to harness the power of cutting-edge features on the newest smartphones.”

EE’s 5G SA network eliminates reliance on 4G, providing additional capacity in high-traffic areas such as train stations, city centres, and major venues.

Notably, Wembley Stadium became the first UK venue to launch EE’s 5G SA service, setting a benchmark for high-performance mobile connectivity in large-scale event spaces.

RELATED STORIES

Unlocking the future of 5G: Insights from Rafael Gonzalez, SVP EMEA at MedUX

EE boosts 5G SA network to 16 more UK locations