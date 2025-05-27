EE and Ontix boost 5G capacity with small cell rollout in Westminster

The initiative, supported by Westminster City Council, significantly enhances network capacity and 4G/5G reliability in one of the capital’s most densely populated and visited areas.

“This small cell deployment showcases Ontix's expertise in small cell technology and our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in complex urban environments,” said Jamie Olejnik, head of delivery operations at Ontix.

“Our latest deployment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, designed specifically for seamless integration into existing street furniture while delivering exceptional performance.”

Unlike traditional macro cell towers, these small cells offer focused coverage for high-demand areas such as public squares, busy streets, and popular tourist destinations. Installed on lampposts, the equipment is painted to blend in with the urban landscape, reducing visual clutter while improving digital infrastructure.

The pre-staging process used by Ontix allows for comprehensive testing and site preparation before deployment, helping to minimise disruption and speed up installation. This standardised approach ensures all units meet consistent performance criteria and enables easier future upgrades.

“A modern city is powered by wireless broadband yet too often our residents and visitors struggle to get a signal, especially after dark,” said Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council cabinet member for planning and economic development.

“I’m proud we’re working with Ontix and EE to improve connectivity for all those who visit, work or live in Westminster.”

James Hope, director of mobile Radio Access Networks (RAN) at EE added: “This project is the latest milestone in our network densification efforts as we continue to boost mobile capacity where it’s needed most across the UK.”

