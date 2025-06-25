EdgeCore buys land for $17bn+ investment in Virginia data centre megaproject

The company intends to develop a 3.9 million square foot, high-density data centre campus with capacity exceeding 1.1 gigawatts of power, marking a significant expansion of its existing Virginia portfolio.

"EdgeCore was deliberate and intentional in our decision to commit to Louisa County for the development of a 1.1+ GW high-density data centre campus," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore.

"The investment in this land enables EdgeCore to expand our growth in Central Virginia, providing our hyperscale and AI focused customers with scalable, cost-efficient data centre solutions, while simultaneously benefitting the residents of Louisa County with decades of tax revenue, job creation and ancillary investments."

Governor Glenn Youngkin welcomed the announcement, stating: "Virginia is the world capital for the infrastructure on which the internet and the entire global economy runs... We are proud to welcome EdgeCore to Central Virginia where their $17 billion investment will create jobs and fund vital public resources."

The project also enjoys support from the region’s energy providers. John Hewa, CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, noted: "REC and our affiliate, Hyperscale Energy, are proud to support EdgeCore's significant investment in Louisa County.

“Their vision aligns with the growing demands of the digital economy."

EdgeCore has committed to a "community-first" development strategy, drawing on lessons from previous campuses in Phoenix, Ashburn, and Reno.

William Jabjiniak, SVP of national community/government relations said: "In Louisa County, we intend to contribute as a good neighbour would by investing our time and resources to the betterment of the county at large."

The site will feature sustainable infrastructure, including a closed-loop air-cooled system with a benchmark water usage effectiveness rating below 0.01 L/kWh; minimising strain on local water supplies.

