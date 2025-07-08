EdgeConneX backs major water conservation at hidden valley ranch

The initiative will transform 350 acres of former dairy farmland at Hidden Valley Ranch into a sustainable ecosystem. By replacing water-intensive crops with native trees and plants, the project will boost biodiversity, reduce water usage, and protect the area from flooding.

Over the next three years, nearly 80,000 native plants will be introduced and irrigation pumps gradually phased out, a crucial measure in a drought-prone region. The land, which is flood-prone, will be restored to its natural state, expanding habitats for endangered species such as salmon and monarch butterflies.

“At EdgeConneX, sustainability is not just a goal but a responsibility,” said Andrew Brodeur, vice president, national real estate and sustainability team leader at EdgeConneX.

“The Hidden Valley Ranch project epitomises our commitment to our customers, people, planet mission, showcasing how corporate and nonprofit partnerships can create lasting environmental and community benefits. We’re proud to work with River Partners to foster a greener, more resilient future.”

River Partners, which has restored nearly 20,000 acres of river landscapes across California since 1998, sees the project as a critical step in addressing climate challenges through natural solutions.

“Restoring ecosystems like Hidden Valley Ranch is key to revitalising California’s water, wildlife, and communities from the growing climate impacts that we’re witnessing every day,” said Julie Rentner, president of River Partners. “Collaborations like this one with EdgeConneX are essential to scaling real solutions that create immediate and enduring benefits for people and wildlife alike.”

Beyond its environmental aims, the project promises economic benefits, including job creation in restoration work and a potential boost in eco-tourism. Locals can also look forward to new recreational spaces and a healthier environment along the revitalised San Joaquin River.

Supported by the California Department of Water Resources and Reclamation District 2092, the Hidden Valley Ranch project represents a model for integrating environmental stewardship with economic growth.

EdgeConneX says the initiative reflects its broader commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

“Collaborative efforts like this are crucial as California confronts the challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable water and habitat management,” the company said.

