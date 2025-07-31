ECP and KKR launch $4bn hyperscale data centre campus in Texas

Set to be operational by Q4 2026, the development is one of the largest AI infrastructure projects in the Dallas–Fort Worth region, representing a total investment of nearly $4 billion.

The multiphase campus is being delivered through a joint venture between ECP and CyrusOne, a global data centre developer and operator. The initial build will span more than 700,000 square feet and deliver 144MW of IT load, with expansion capacity already built into the site.

Uniquely, the Bosque campus will be co-located with Calpine’s Thad Hill Energy Center, a natural gas power plant.

Calpine has signed a long-term agreement to supply dedicated power to the data centre, creating what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind energy model between a hyperscaler and a power provider.

The arrangement is designed to offer 24/7 power resilience while supporting local grid stability by enabling redirection of power during times of peak demand or scarcity in the ERCOT grid.

“This first investment through our strategic partnership combines ECP’s power expertise with KKR’s track record in data centre development,” said Tyler Reeder, president of ECP. “With ample capital and deep sector relationships, we’re positioned to deliver integrated, scalable power and digital infrastructure for hyperscalers.”

Waldemar Szlezak, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure at KKR, added: “AI demand is rewriting the infrastructure playbook. Hyperscalers don’t just need capacity, they need certainty, integration and speed. This project brings all of that together.”

The campus will also incorporate sustainable design principles, including climate-neutral initiatives, water conservation, and biodiversity protection, with the flexibility to support the ERCOT grid during emergencies.

