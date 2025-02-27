e& first to deploy Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 in Middle East & Africa

This milestone significantly enhances network performance, enabling ultra-high-speed 400G client infrastructure connectivity to support growing demand for 10GB home services, wholesale traffic, and business customer requirements of 100G and 400G.

The deployment also strengthens e& UAE’s 5G network and optimises optical infrastructure to support the increasing traffic demands of AI data centre hubs.

Subscribe today for free

By integrating WL6e, powered by advanced 3-nanometre silicon technology, e& UAE has successfully doubled its data transmission capacity per wavelength to 1.6 Tb/s within its existing network footprint.

“Deploying 1.6T line technology is considered a natural progression of our network transformation to ensure seamless connectivity for the broad spectrum of e& UAE’s digital services offered today and for futuristic AI-based services,” said Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, SVP of the access network department, e& UAE.

“With Ciena’s leading innovation and power-efficient approach, we will be able to scale sustainably and play an important role in driving digital transformation and preparing the network for the future needs of AI data centre hubs.”

Pete Hall, head of Middle East and Africa at Ciena added: “The Middle East and Africa region is on the verge of a digital evolution, thanks to favourable government policies, demand for cloud services, 5G, and more.

“WL6e helps put e& UAE in the driver’s seat by bringing high-speed connectivity to its customers and creating the infrastructure needed for a digital future.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson, e& to jointly explore 6G use cases

e& reports record-breaking profits driven by AI and innovation

Southern Cross, Ciena claim first 1Tb/s transpacific cable link