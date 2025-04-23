du signs $544m hyperscale data centre deal with Microsoft

The facility, which will be built and operated by du, will see Microsoft as the anchor tenant. Capacity will be delivered in phases, the company confirmed in a statement issued during Dubai AI Week.

Hyperscale data centres are vast facilities designed to deliver large-scale data storage and cloud computing services to enterprise customers.

This partnership reflects growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region, as the UAE continues to position itself as a global technology and AI hub.

“This deal represents a pivotal leap in our strategic goal to revolutionise the digital ecosystem of the UAE,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

Du currently operates five data centres across the country. This new hyperscale facility is expected to significantly enhance the UAE’s cloud infrastructure capabilities and support its ambitions to lead in emerging digital technologies.

The announcement comes as the UAE accelerates investment in AI, data, and cloud services, aiming to rival global tech powerhouses beyond the US.

