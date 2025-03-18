Driving the future: How non-terrestrial networks are revolutionising automotive connectivity

This is where non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), such as Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites, come into play, complementing terrestrial networks to ensure continuous connectivity.

NTNs offer robust coverage beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure, ensuring vehicles remain connected no matter their location. This is particularly crucial for safety-critical applications, including emergency response, over-the-air updates, and predictive maintenance – all of which depend on uninterrupted, reliable data transmission.

Boosting connectivity and vehicle performance

The need for reliable and consistent connectivity is especially important as automakers move toward software-defined vehicles, which rely heavily on real-time data to function. By 2030, about nine out of 10 connected cars sold will feature embedded 5G capability, underscoring the demand for seamless, high-quality connectivity. This reliance on advanced networks makes NTNs a critical part of the ecosystem, ensuring coverage where terrestrial networks fall short.

Satellite connectivity is also gaining traction, with projections indicating that at least 5% of new cars globally will be equipped with it by the end of the decade. This marks a major shift in how the industry approaches vehicle connectivity, setting a new benchmark for uninterrupted network access – especially in remote areas where traditional coverage is limited.

Enabling autonomous vehicles and critical functions

One of the major challenges for autonomous vehicles is maintaining low-latency, high-speed connections while in motion. NTN technology, particularly through LEO satellites, offers a reliable solution. By combining NTN with eSIM technology, vehicles can achieve the bandwidth necessary for real-time updates, remote diagnostics, and other critical functions. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already authorised the use of LEO satellites like Starlink for moving vehicles, reinforcing the role of NTNs in supporting autonomous driving.

While initial NTN applications will focus on lower-bandwidth tasks such as vehicle diagnostics and SOS alerts, the expansion of LEO constellations will unlock higher-bandwidth use cases, including OTA updates and digital twin diagnostics. As the technology matures, we can expect NTNs to support latency-sensitive functions like advanced collision avoidance and synchronised driving for autonomous fleets.

Working hand-in-hand with 5G networks

NTNs are not meant to replace terrestrial 5G networks, but complement them, ensuring robust connectivity in areas where 5G or LTE coverage is lacking. With hybrid cellular-satellite systems becoming more viable, NTNs provide a complementary layer of connectivity that bridges gaps in the current network infrastructure. In fact, hybrid systems are expected to be fully adopted by 2030 to support satellite-based autonomous driving.

As NTNs become more widespread, ongoing efforts in standardisation will ensure that they integrate smoothly with existing 5G networks. 3GPP and ITU have already begun to incorporate satellite communication into 5G standards, ensuring that NTNs will work seamlessly with terrestrial systems, paving the way for more widespread adoption in automotive connectivity.

Environmental benefits of NTN-Connected Vehicles

NTNs also offer significant environmental benefits. By improving connectivity, vehicles can optimise energy use, leading to lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. Connected vehicles are already playing a role in promoting eco-friendly transportation by enabling smarter traffic management, real-time route optimisation, and more efficient energy use. This contributes not only to a better driving experience but to a greener, more sustainable automotive industry.

The future of NTN in automotive connectivity

Looking ahead, NTNs will become an integral part of the automotive ecosystem. By allowing vehicles to switch seamlessly between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, manufacturers can ensure their vehicles remain connected no matter where they are. This is especially important as the automotive sector moves toward autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation systems. With NTNs strengthening the connectivity backbone, the next generation of vehicles will be smarter, safer, and more efficient – no matter where they travel.

