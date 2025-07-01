DigitalBridge and La Caisse finalise Yondr Group acquisition, appoint new leadership

The purchase, from Cathexis Holdings, marks a significant step in both firms’ ongoing digital infrastructure strategy, particularly in the growing hyperscale and AI-driven data centre space.

As part of the acquisition, Aaron Wangenheim has been appointed CEO of Yondr, while Sandip Mahajan joins as CFO. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Yondr operates globally to meet the increasingly complex capacity requirements of the world’s largest technology companies.

With over 420MW of capacity already committed to hyperscalers, and the potential to scale to more than 1GW, the company is well-placed to serve soaring demand driven by cloud expansion and the rise of artificial intelligence.

“We’re thrilled to finalise our acquisition of Yondr alongside La Caisse,” said Jon Mauck, senior managing director and head of data centres at DigitalBridge.

“With a diverse global portfolio of campuses, Yondr further strengthens DigitalBridge’s world-class data centre portfolio and reinforces our focus on being a global partner to the leading hyperscale, technology, and AI companies that are driving the digital economy."

Mauck added: "We look forward to working alongside Aaron and Sandip, who bring extensive leadership experience, as we support Yondr’s strategy of developing and operating scaled capacity to meet the demands of AI and cloud computing. We are also very pleased to partner again with La Caisse, who shares our partnership-oriented approach to long-term value creation.”

La Caisse, which now shares joint control of Yondr with DigitalBridge, brings further experience to the deal through its existing investment history in digital infrastructure.

“Over the past few years, we have explored various direct investment opportunities in the data centre space, and Yondr has stood out as a compelling platform to capitalise on the growth of the sector,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, EVP and head of infrastructure at La Caisse.

“This investment reflects our conviction in the value of digital infrastructure and our confidence in Yondr’s ability to scale with agility, innovate, and deliver AI-ready data solutions at pace,” Jaclot added.

DigitalBridge and La Caisse have previously partnered on major infrastructure investments. In 2019, La Caisse took a 30% stake in Vertical Bridge, a DigitalBridge portfolio company. Their collaboration deepened in 2024, supporting a $3.3 billion tower transaction with Verizon.

William Harrison, CEO of Cathexis said: “I am proud to have supported Yondr on its journey since its formation in 2018. Yondr has become a vital infrastructure partner to many of the world's largest technology companies, and I believe DigitalBridge and La Caisse are the right partners to support Yondr through its next stage of growth.”

Wangenheim brings over 20 years of experience in data centre leadership, having previously served as COO at T5 Data Centers and most recently advising investors on bespoke data centre developments. “Yondr has an impressive track record... and I’m excited to be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer at such a pivotal time for the business and the industry,” he said.

Mahajan, a seasoned CFO with prior roles at Mitie Group and Balfour Beatty, brings decades of infrastructure investment expertise.

Wangenheim replaces Paul Cossell, who is retiring following two and a half years as CEO. Mahajan succeeds Chester Reid, who is stepping down after more than two years as CFO.

