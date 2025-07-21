Designing for density: Data centre strategy amidst rising rack loads and AI demands
Designing for density: Data centre strategy amidst rising rack loads and AI demands

Capacity Team
July 21, 2025 10:38 AM
As AI workloads surge and infrastructure demands rise, designing for density has become a critical challenge facing today’s data centre leaders.

A recent panel at Datacloud Global Congress 2025 in Cannes, France, industry pioneers explored the fast-evolving dynamics of power density, cooling innovation, operational risk, and sustainability in modern data centre design.

Speakers

Petter Tommeraas, managing director data centre services - Aker Horizons ASA (moderator)

Phil Lawson-Shanks, chief innovation officer - Aligned

Vladimir Prodanovic, principal program manager - Nvidia

Abed Jishi, chief technology officer - Hscale

Dean Nelson, founder and chairman - Infrastructure Masons




Capacity Team
