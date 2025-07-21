Designing for density: Data centre strategy amidst rising rack loads and AI demands
As AI workloads surge and infrastructure demands rise, designing for density has become a critical challenge facing today’s data centre leaders.
A recent panel at Datacloud Global Congress 2025 in Cannes, France, industry pioneers explored the fast-evolving dynamics of power density, cooling innovation, operational risk, and sustainability in modern data centre design.
Speakers
Petter Tommeraas, managing director data centre services - Aker Horizons ASA (moderator)
Phil Lawson-Shanks, chief innovation officer - Aligned
Vladimir Prodanovic, principal program manager - Nvidia
Abed Jishi, chief technology officer - Hscale
Dean Nelson, founder and chairman - Infrastructure Masons
MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS
Risk across the data centre lifecycle
How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?
How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?
Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?