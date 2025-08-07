DeepSeek six months on: Disruption, backlash, and the fight for trust

Launched in January 2025, the Chinese-developed chatbot app quickly soared to the top of app store charts and sent shockwaves through the AI and tech investment landscape.

Now, in August 2025, the dust has begun to settle. Once hailed by some as a potential “ChatGPT killer,” DeepSeek is navigating a complex landscape of bans, security investigations, and cautious enterprise interest. Here’s where things stand and what it all means for infrastructure, geopolitics, and the future of AI.

The Rise: Cheap, open(ish), and powerful

When DeepSeek released its R1 model in late January, the impact was immediate. With a sparse Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture and impressively low training costs (reportedly under US$6 million), DeepSeek offered a compelling alternative to the billion-dollar-scale models developed by OpenAI and Google.

Developed by a previously little-known Chinese team under the company High-Flyer AI, DeepSeek drew attention not just for its technical efficiency, but also for its licensing. The core R1 and V3 models were released as open-weight, under MIT-style licenses, allowing developers to use, modify, and fine-tune them freely. This sharply contrasted with the proprietary API-first strategies of many Western AI firms.

Downloads of the DeepSeek app spiked globally, and by late January, the app had overtaken ChatGPT as the top free app in the U.S. App Store. The financial markets took notice: Nvidia’s market cap dropped by an estimated US$600 billion, with broader losses across tech stocks pushing estimated total damage close to $1 trillion.

Suddenly, open-weight AI wasn’t just a developer curiosity; it was a commercial and strategic threat.

Technical progress: Quiet iteration, expanding reach

Following its explosive debut, DeepSeek continued to evolve. A refined release of R1 appeared in late May, improving stability and output quality while maintaining the lightweight architecture suitable for local deployment.

DeepSeek-V3, a research model made public in late 2024, remains one of the largest and most efficient open-weight models available, reportedly scaling to over 200 billion parameters and trained on 30 trillion tokens.

Its strength in non-English languages, particularly Mandarin and Hindi, has fuelled uptake in regions often underserved by Western models. Some enterprise and institutional users, especially in Asia and Eastern Europe, have begun exploring self-hosted deployments, motivated by concerns over API reliance, cost, and data privacy.

The appeal is clear: run high-performing AI locally, avoid vendor lock-in, and maintain full control over data.

The backlash: Privacy, politics, and platform bans

But DeepSeek’s meteoric rise also brought scrutiny. Within weeks of launch, European and North American regulators flagged potential privacy and data security risks, citing the model’s origin and concerns over data sovereignty.

Italy’s data protection agency was among the first to act, banning the app and opening a GDPR investigation. Ireland and Germany quickly followed, with Germany’s regulator formally requesting that Apple and Google delist the app from national app stores. The stated concern: DeepSeek could unlawfully transmit user data to Chinese servers.

Taiwan banned the app from government systems in January, and South Korea enacted similar restrictions for schools and public sector devices. In early August, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators called for a federal investigation and proposed legislation to prohibit DeepSeek’s use in public contracts, citing national security risks.

DeepSeek has acknowledged shortcomings in complying with certain privacy laws, particularly in South Korea, but has not clearly stated whether personal data is shared with Chinese authorities.

Nonetheless, mounting political and regulatory pressure has led to its removal from app stores in countries like South Korea, Italy, Ireland, and parts of the EU. Additionally, government and public sector bans are in place across Australia, Taiwan, the U.S., and other jurisdictions.

Infrastructure lessons: AI, trust, and the new stack

For telecoms, data centre operators, and infrastructure providers, the DeepSeek story offers a cautionary tale, not about model performance, but about geopolitics and governance.

First, it highlights the increasingly inseparable relationship between AI deployment and national security policy. Models embedded in enterprise systems, whether open-weight or proprietary, will now be subject to rigorous scrutiny over provenance, data flow, and system-level risks.

Second, the DeepSeek case underscores the need for explainability, local control, and regulatory compliance. Infrastructure players embracing AI must be ready to demonstrate supply chain transparency, localisation, and data residency, not just performance metrics.

Finally, DeepSeek has accelerated interest in decentralised AI. Lightweight models that can run offline, on-premises, or at the edge, without reliance on cloud APIs, are gaining traction. From multilingual customer support to predictive maintenance in telecoms, demand for self-contained AI systems is growing fast.

What’s next?

Despite bans and mounting scrutiny, DeepSeek’s models remain available to anyone. Developers around the world continue to download, fine-tune, and deploy them often independently of the official app or Chinese infrastructure.

The model is no longer seen as a standalone threat, but part of a broader movement. Other players, including Mistral, OpenHermes, and Elon Musk’s Grok project, are pushing forward with similarly open-weight, hardware-efficient architectures.

OpenAI’s latest open-weight reasoning models, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, within its own infrastructure, are already being rolled out.

The question now isn’t whether open-source AI can challenge the incumbents. It already has.

The deeper question is: who gets to set the rules? And who gets to trust the tools in a world where AI, infrastructure, and sovereignty are converging faster than anyone anticipated?

