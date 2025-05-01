‘Deeply disappointing’ blow as BT confirms closure of Derry office and 140 jobs at risk

In an email to local MP Colum Eastwood, BT said the decision is part of a wider strategy to consolidate its operations into fewer buildings, describing the Derry office as “not suitable for the long-term”.

“This news is deeply disappointing, especially coming so soon after losses of 300 jobs in Enniskillen last year. As a significant employer in Derry for many years, this announcement will be of real concern to BT workers and the wider local community,” said economy minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, responding to BT’s plans.

Dr Archibald, who met BT representatives on Wednesday, said the move is “entirely contrary to my drive for regional balance.” She added that while her department and Invest NI offered support to retain jobs in the city, the company is pressing ahead with its consultation. “Invest NI will however be working with staff affected to offer retraining and to help them with other job opportunities,” she said.

Of the 140 employees, approximately 90 work in BT’s business services team, roles which are expected to be transferred to India. A further 47 employees in group business services may have the option to relocate to Belfast.

Local MP Colum Eastwood of the SDLP described the news as “devastating” for Derry workers and the local economy. “Relocating these roles to India and Belfast is a mistake. It makes regional economic imbalances worse and is a direct transfer of opportunity from our city to other places that do not need it,” he said. Eastwood pledged to raise the matter with both Stormont and Westminster governments.

The news has prompted concern from across the political spectrum. DUP Assembly Member Gary Middleton said the announcement would have a “huge impact on many people,” while Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey said offering workers the chance to move to Belfast would “not be practical” for most residents in the northwest.

Derry and Strabane District Council will seek a meeting with BT to discuss the planned closure. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and CEO John Kelpie told councillors that BT’s correspondence regarding the job losses had been shared with elected members.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin condemned the decision as “disgraceful,” adding that it would “suck decent paying jobs out of the city.”

The closure has been anticipated for some time. In 2019, BT began consolidating its UK footprint, focusing on a few refurbished hubs – including the upgraded Riverside Tower in Belfast. In 2023, BT shut its Enniskillen call centre, with most staff taking voluntary redundancy.

Last year, new CEO Allison Kirkby announced a £3bn cost-cutting plan, including a reduction of up to 40% of the workforce by 2030.

