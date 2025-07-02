Data centres: De-risking the supply chain
The supply chain landscape within the data centre industry is undergoing a profound transformation. A recent panel discussion chaired by data centre consultant Simon Allen at Datacloud Global Congress 2025 explored the multifaceted challenges of de-risking the supply chain amid rising complexity, geopolitical uncertainty, and market volatility.
Speakers
Simon Allen, consultant - Data Centres
Brittany Miller, global SVP infrastructure development - NTT Global Data Centers
Michael Murray, group business development / power & renewables director - Kirby
Todd Zabelle, CEO - SPS
Mike Coleman, head of global data centre infrastructure & services - Bytedance
Diarmid Massey, CEO, data centres - ESR
