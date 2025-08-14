DE-CIX launches São Paulo IX to fuel Brazil’s interconnection capacity

The operator, which runs some of the largest IXs globally, is already onboarding its first 20 customers in the region, including TBC Azion Technologies.

These early adopters will gain the ability to connect directly with a wide range of cloud, content and internet service providers (ISPs), facilitating faster and more secure national and international traffic exchange with more than 100 countries.

The new São Paulo IX offers local and remote peering, cloud exchange, and multi-cloud routing functionalities. Companies can obtain direct and private connections to cloud providers both in Brazil and abroad, enabling low-latency, high-performance connectivity for digital business.

The platform also supports seamless cloud-to-cloud communication, giving access to thousands of network operators, ISPs, cloud and content providers, and enterprise networks across DE-CIX’s global ecosystem.

"With our high-performance, secure, and scalable interconnection services, we enhance local interconnection, creating a more resilient and globally integrated interconnection ecosystem in São Paulo. Being a part of the global DE-CIX ecosystem offers the potential of an enormous diversity of networks now accessible in the city," says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

The growing digital economy in Brazil requires state-of-the-art connectivity, ensuring that data exchange takes place fast, efficiently, and securely, as local as possible, and as global as necessary. The new IX opens up a complementary offering that further enriches the country as the second largest market in the world in terms of number of networks.”

The São Paulo IX connects directly into DE-CIX’s global network, including hubs in New York, Lisbon, Madrid and Frankfurt, the latter being the largest IX in Europe.

The exchange leverages multiple transatlantic routes via the Atlantic South-North and South-South corridors, allowing Brazilian networks to reach thousands of peers worldwide.

Rafael Umann, CEO of Azion added: "Azion operates one of the most distributed and advanced infrastructures in the world, with a presence in over 100 data centres. Our platform ensures resilience, security, and performance for critical and AI workloads.

“Through interconnection with DE-CIX, we guarantee our customers access to the best infrastructure on the market and further expand our global network to deliver low latency and high availability to our clients, regardless of user location."

Brazil, home to 165 million internet users and more than 10,000 networks, is a significant growth market for interconnection. The launch of DE-CIX São Paulo increases competitive choice for carriers and ISPs, while introducing neutral, SLA-backed interconnection options in a market where demand for robust, low-latency services is surging.

“As an operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX has a great responsibility for the seamless, fast and secure exchange of data between people, companies and organisations at their locations around the world,” concludes Ivanov.

