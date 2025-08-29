DE-CIX India first to welcome Starlink into interconnection ecosystem

Starlink, which has secured its commercial licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications, is expected to receive final regulatory clearance by late 2025 or early 2026.

The rollout has been designed with accessibility in mind, with hardware priced at around ₹33,000 ($376) and monthly fees ranging between ₹3,000 and ₹4,200 ($35–$50).

Offering throughput speeds between 25 and 220 Mbps, Starlink will provide broadband-grade connectivity in rural, mountainous, and island regions beyond the reach of terrestrial fibre networks. This aligns with DE-CIX’s strategy of combining satellite, fibre, mobile and peering to deliver inclusive digital experiences.

Satellite constellations require resilient terrestrial infrastructure to deliver low-latency, high-performance services. DE-CIX’s global Space-IX programme anchors orbital networks into terrestrial ecosystems, enabling seamless interconnection with content, cloud and application providers. This ensures that latency-sensitive use cases such as streaming, video conferencing and online gaming can perform effectively.

By joining DE-CIX India’s platform, Starlink is positioned to operate as a full Internet service provider within the country’s growing digital ecosystem. Rather than competing with existing fibre and mobile networks, satellite access will act as a complementary layer, extending high-speed connectivity into underserved areas.

DE-CIX India operates the world’s largest neutral interconnection ecosystem, with hubs across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Its infrastructure offers multiple 100 GE ports, global platform integration, and benchmark levels of uptime and compliance.

