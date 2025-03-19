DE-CIX launches neutral internet exchanges in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

The announcement was made at an inaugural event in São Paulo’s Villaggio JK, attended by industry leaders, enterprises, and organisations from Brazil and beyond.

Operated by DE-CIX Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary of the DE-CIX Group, both IXs are fully data centre and carrier-neutral.

In a first for the country, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will be interconnected from day one, allowing both local and domestic peering while integrating into DE-CIX’s extensive global IX ecosystem.

Customers will gain access to DE-CIX’s exchanges in New York, Lisbon, Madrid, and Frankfurt – Europe’s largest IX – leveraging both north-south and south-south Atlantic connectivity corridors.

With a presence in multiple data centres, DE-CIX São Paulo is hosted in Elea Data Centers SPO1, Ascenty SP4, and Equinix SP4, while DE-CIX Rio de Janeiro operates from Elea Data Centers RJO1 and Equinix RJ2.

These new IXs introduce SLA-backed, enterprise-grade interconnection services, improving redundancy and resilience for Brazilian network operators.

"With DE-CIX São Paulo and DE-CIX Rio de Janeiro open for business, customers can now benefit from a more resilient and globally integrated digital interconnection ecosystem in Brazil,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“By enhancing local interconnection, attracting international players to join the community, and committing to strengthening the digital infrastructure in the country, we provide high-performance, secure, and scalable interconnection services.

“The growing digital economy in Brazil requires state-of-the-art connectivity, ensuring that data exchange happens locally and efficiently. The two new IXs open up a complementary offering that further enriches Brazil as the second-largest market in the world by network count."

DE-CIX currently operates in 60 locations across Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, with interconnection services available in over 600 cities.

