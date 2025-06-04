Datacloud Global Congress 2025: Data centres at a crossroads – scaling for the AI era

At Datacloud Global Congress 2025 in Cannes, an expert panel convened under the chairmanship of Andrew Jay, executive director at CBRE, to assess how the explosive rise of AI over the past year has transformed the data centre business.

With AI data centres predicted to represent 75% of all demand by 2030, and requiring more than 390GW globally, panellists discussed everything from the economics of scale to liquid cooling, stranded assets, and the sheer pace of innovation.

Doug Adams, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers, summed up the scale of change succinctly: “AI in general—the number one word that pops in my mind is scale. It’s scale of the size of the buildings, scale of the capital deployed, and scale of innovation. The industry is entering a $50 billion investment phase.”

Adams confirmed NTT is now building 100MW buildings across half-gigawatt campuses globally, including in Europe and India. While remote mega-campuses will continue to emerge, he believes most

AI workloads will still cluster around traditional hubs in a hub-and-spoke model: “We’re betting on major markets… that’s where most of the AI and hyperscaler demand will be absorbed.”

The challenge, however, is keeping pace with technological obsolescence. Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty, warned: “The rhythm of technology is only accelerating. The chip lifecycle is shortening, workloads are evolving, and proximity is becoming critical—not just for latency but for data sharing across ecosystems.”

Sharp highlighted the emergence of “bimodal” AI use cases: “AI isn’t an either/or—it’s embedded across traditional cloud and new use cases. Video, voice, and machine-to-machine AI workloads demand proximity to end users. That means data centres must sit closer to city centres.”

Digital Realty is already developing gigawatt campuses in strategic locations like Ashburn, Virginia, and implementing new interconnect solutions such as a private AI exchange to handle the massive throughput AI demands.

Oracle’s Dan Madrigal gave an insight into the exponential nature of AI infrastructure growth: “A year ago, our Abu Dhabi deployment wasn’t even disclosed. Today, it’s a gigawatt. Last week, the five-gigawatt Stargate consortium was announced. These numbers were unthinkable just months ago.”

Madrigal pointed to a key issue the industry must face: rapid component obsolescence. “We’re designing for 130kW racks today, but 600kW per rack is already on the horizon. By the time a campus is built, the technology may have shifted. Standardisation is nearly impossible when you’re moving at 90 miles an hour.”

Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv, addressed these challenges from a technology supplier’s viewpoint: “We love it—it’s an opportunity to lead. But we must think in systems, not silos. Cooling, power distribution, integration—they all need to evolve together.”

Albertazzi advocated for modularisation and prefabrication as key strategies to keep up with demand.

“Time to revenue is everything. Prefab helps speed deployment and reduce complexity. But flexibility is non-negotiable—today’s AI facility may need to support very different workloads tomorrow.”

On cooling, he noted the shift toward direct-to-chip liquid solutions, with immersion reserved for select high-density cases. He also revealed Vertiv is working closely with silicon providers on next-gen DC power models, including 800V high-voltage DC.

The topic of future-proofing came up repeatedly. “We must design for what’s coming in three to five years,” said Albertazzi. “The AI race is not slowing down, and our infrastructure needs to keep pace without locking operators into dead-end configurations.”

Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus Data Centres, reflected on how much has changed since last year: “We said everything would be liquid cooled by 2027—well, that’s already happening. And inferencing workloads are growing fast across Europe’s top cities.”

Cresswell emphasised that while training workloads may migrate to remote locations with cheaper power, inference is staying close to metro areas.

“It’s not microsecond latency like in high-frequency trading, but clients want to be within 100–150km of a major metro. That’s driving growth in cities like Bristol, Birmingham, and Cambridge.”

He warned of the risk of stranded assets if flexibility isn’t built into designs: “We’re still at the beginning of this transition. Data centres need to accommodate air and liquid cooling, varying rack densities, and evolving software architectures. It’s a hybrid world for now—and that requires hybrid infrastructure.”

Cresswell also underscored that while Europe lacks the runaway demand of the US, its importance is growing steadily.

“The London market is about a gigawatt, and we’re seeing serious scale coming through inferencing. Multi-gigawatt training may move elsewhere, but there’s no shortage of demand here.”

The panel concluded with a consensus: the AI revolution is real, it’s moving faster than expected, and it is forcing the entire data centre industry to rethink how it builds, operates, and invests.

As Andrew Jay aptly summed up: “This is no longer about planning for the future. The future is now—and it’s coming in 100-megawatt increments.”

RELATED STORIES

Datacloud Global Congress 2025: Redefining availability zones in the age of power and planning pressure

Bergen Engines' first AI-dedicated power plant in the USA

20 years of Datacloud Global Congress: How the industry and its biggest event evolved