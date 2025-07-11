How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?

Capacity Team
July 11, 2025 10:57 AM
how-can1.jpg

In response to this mounting pressure, a recent panel, chaired by Luisa Cardini of techUK, brought together key figures in the data infrastructure industry to explore how the sector can improve public acceptability.

The discussion illuminated a wide range of issues: from public misconceptions and media portrayals to regulatory challenges and community engagement strategies.

Speakers

Luisa Cardini, head of data centres programme - techUK (moderator)

Martin Romo, senior director, economic development & policy - Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Phillip Marangella, chief marketing & product officer - EdgeConneX

Emma Fryer, director for public policy Europe - CyrusOne

Garry Connolly, founder, Digital Infrastructure Ireland

Sultan Alowais, vice president – international execution - Khazna




Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS

Risk across the data centre lifecycle


Sourcing the talent to deliver the telco of the future



How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?



Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?



The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving

Topics

Insider Access NewsData Centres
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe