How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?
In response to this mounting pressure, a recent panel, chaired by Luisa Cardini of techUK, brought together key figures in the data infrastructure industry to explore how the sector can improve public acceptability.
The discussion illuminated a wide range of issues: from public misconceptions and media portrayals to regulatory challenges and community engagement strategies.
Speakers
Luisa Cardini, head of data centres programme - techUK (moderator)
Martin Romo, senior director, economic development & policy - Rowan Digital Infrastructure
Phillip Marangella, chief marketing & product officer - EdgeConneX
Emma Fryer, director for public policy Europe - CyrusOne
Garry Connolly, founder, Digital Infrastructure Ireland
Sultan Alowais, vice president – international execution - Khazna
