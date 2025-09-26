CoreWeave secures $6.5bn OpenAI contract in latest hyperscale AI infrastructure push

The agreement, announced on September 25, takes the total value of deals signed between the two companies this year to approximately $22.4 billion.

The New Jersey-based cloud provider first struck a landmark $11.9 billion agreement with OpenAI in March, followed by a $4 billion expansion in May.

The latest contract will provide further large-scale compute capacity for training and inference workloads, reinforcing CoreWeave’s role as one of the most important infrastructure partners in OpenAI’s supply chain.

Michael Intrator, CoreWeave’s co-founder and chief executive said the deal was a sign of the company’s maturity and capability to deliver at scale. “This agreement demonstrates the trust OpenAI places in our infrastructure to support some of the most demanding workloads in the world. It also reflects the diversification of our business as we scale globally,” he noted.

CoreWeave, which went public earlier this year, has built its reputation on delivering GPU-centred compute capacity for AI developers.

Its data centres are optimised for large clusters of Nvidia hardware, making it a natural partner for OpenAI and other hyperscale AI players. Earlier this month, CoreWeave also signed a $63 billion agreement with Nvidia to purchase hardware and committed to reselling unused cloud capacity back to the chipmaker.

The OpenAI deal feeds directly into the so-called Stargate initiative: a multi-party infrastructure build-out designed to secure around 10 gigawatts of compute power over the coming years.

Alongside CoreWeave, partners include Oracle, SoftBank and other strategic backers. With this latest commitment, Stargate is now on track to deliver roughly 7GW (gigawatts) of planned capacity, with total investment exceeding $400 billion.

Industry analysts also point to the strategic diversification implied by the deal. CoreWeave has historically relied heavily on Microsoft, one of its earliest backers and a close partner of OpenAI.

By cementing direct contracts with OpenAI, the company reduces its dependence on a single channel while expanding its global footprint, including new data centre investments in the UK valued at £1.5 billion.

