Core Scientific shareholders challenge CoreWeave’s $9bn takeover terms

As first reported by the Financial Times, several major shareholders, including hedge funds Two Seas Capital, JAT Capital, and Parsifal Capital, are considering voting against the deal, warning that it undervalues Core Scientific and exposes them to further risk.

The proposed terms would see Core Scientific shareholders receive 0.1235 shares of CoreWeave per share. However, since the deal was announced on July 7, CoreWeave’s stock has fallen by more than 30%, slashing the implied value of the transaction from roughly $20 to just over $13 per share.

“The concern is simple,” one investor told the FT. “We are being asked to take on full exposure to CoreWeave’s valuation without any form of price collar or protection.”

CoreWeave, a rapidly growing AI infrastructure firm backed by Nvidia, is seeking to acquire Core Scientific for its vast data centre footprint, offering over 1.3GW of secured power, and its strong position in high-density computing.

The merger is pitched as a way to integrate compute and power under one roof, eliminating as much as $10 billion in leasing obligations and generating an estimated $500 million in annual synergies.

But shareholders argue the deal places too much risk on Core Scientific holders, particularly given the volatility surrounding CoreWeave’s stock and the upcoming IPO lock-up expiry, which could release nearly 290 million shares into the market.

The deal is expected to go to a vote later this year, and investors are awaiting guidance from proxy advisers. Without revised terms or a value-protection mechanism, the merger could face significant resistance.

Neither company has publicly commented on the reported shareholder concerns.

