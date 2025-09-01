Cordiant Digital completes €22m acquisition of BT Communications Ireland
Saf Malik
September 01, 2025 09:43 AM
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has completed the €22 million acquisition of BT Communications Ireland Ltd (BTCIL) through its Irish fibre platform, Speed Fibre Group.

The deal, first announced in February 2025, adds BTCIL’s wholesale fibre and B2B business to Speed Fibre’s existing operations, significantly expanding its national footprint.

BTCIL operates a 3,400km network of owned and managed fibre and serves around 400 customers across telecoms, enterprise and government.

With this acquisition now closed, Speed Fibre’s combined platform, which includes wholesale operator Enet and enterprise provider Magnet+ covers close to 10,000km of fibre, connecting 94 towns and cities and more than 6,000 on-net buildings. Of these, around 2,500 are located in Dublin.

The expanded network positions Speed Fibre as one of Ireland’s largest fibre players, strengthening competition and enhancing service options for wholesale partners and enterprise clients.

The enlarged platform is expected to support growing requirements across hyperscale and edge data centres, multinational corporations, local Irish businesses and government bodies.

The transaction also reflects Cordiant’s “Buy, Build & Grow” model, with Ireland identified as a key digital infrastructure market. The integration of BTCIL is expected to generate operational efficiencies, while broadening the range of products and services available to customers.

As part of the deal, BT and Speed Fibre have also entered into a long-term connectivity partnership, ensuring continuity of service and reciprocal access to each other’s infrastructure.

