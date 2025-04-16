Colt to divest eight European data centres in strategic refocus

The divestment includes six facilities across continental Europe and two in London, and follows Colt’s acquisition of Lumen EMEA assets in 2023.

Under the agreement, the company will sell six data centres located in Amsterdam, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich to Netherlands-based data centre provider NorthC.

The two London data centres will be sold to a separate UK-based operator, both of which are majority-owned by funds managed by DWS Group. The transaction is expected to complete later in 2024, subject to customary conditions.

Approximately 400 colocation customers will transition as part of the divestment, though the majority of these will continue to procure Colt’s network services, maintaining ongoing relationships with the company.

Colt will also retain its network equipment within the divested facilities as part of a broader infrastructure partnership with NorthC.

Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services said: “We’re pleased to have entered into this agreement to divest our data centres to NorthC and to the funds managed by DWS Group. The sale will enable us to focus on our strategic imperatives of driving growth, delivering exceptional customer experience and building a sustainable network for the future.”

NorthC, which has data centre operations in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, will gain a significant boost to its European footprint through this acquisition.

Known for its regional focus and strong customer engagement, NorthC offers a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions tailored to businesses, IT providers, institutions and government agencies.

Colt will continue operating its global digital infrastructure, which connects over 32,000 buildings across 40 countries and 230 cities, includes 275+ Points of Presence (PoPs), and supports ten subsea cable systems. The company also co-manages AS3356 — the world’s most widely-peered internet network.

This transaction is unrelated to Colt Data Centre Services, which has operated independently from Colt Technology Services since 2023.

