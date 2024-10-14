Colt, Nokia, and Windstream complete first-ever 800GbE service trial between London and Chicago

This transatlantic trial signals a major leap in networking capabilities, setting new standards for speed, capacity, and energy efficiency along one of the most crucial Europe-US routes.

The trial was facilitated by Colt's transatlantic subsea cables, coupled with Windstream Wholesale’s U.S.-based Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), and powered by Nokia's sixth-generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) and high-performance 7750 Service Routers.

This collaboration demonstrated the ability to provide end-to-end 800GbE service over 1 terabit per second (Tbps) optical transport, doubling bandwidth capacity and enhancing latency performance.

“Pushing the boundaries of technology innovation is a fundamental part of our customer commitment,” said Buddy Bayer, COO of Colt Technology Services.

“This trial has tested infrastructure performance across thousands of miles of land and sea, using incredible networking technologies, and demonstrated what’s achievable without missing a beat.”

This advancement promises to significantly boost network performance for critical applications such as AI data centre networking, content delivery, and financial trading hubs, while also improving power efficiency.

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Network Infrastructure said: “Linking two of the world's most important financial hubs raises the bar for network capacity, speed, and reliability. This achievement redefines what's possible for IP and optical networks.”

Joe Scattareggia, President of Windstream Wholesale added: “This collaboration has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, creating a network solution like no other. Together, we’re shaping the future of global connectivity.”

Following this milestone, the companies are now exploring the commercial rollout of 800GbE services for global business customers, offering unparalleled bandwidth capabilities

