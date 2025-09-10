CMC Networks taps Jaishankar as new MD

He will lead the company’s strategy to accelerate growth in AI-powered connectivity, drawing on extensive experience with hyperscalers, carriers and enterprises across Africa and the Middle East.

Jaishankar succeeds Marisa Trisolino, who served as CEO of CMC Networks until her departure in April 2025. He brings more than 25 years of leadership in advanced digital infrastructure, with a career spanning Google, Arc, datamena and du.

Most recently, he served in an advisory role at Arthur D Little and as head of strategic negotiations, GNA at Google.

During his tenure at du, Jaishankar was instrumental in launching datamena, establishing it as a premier digital hub and a global destination for hyperscalers, OTT providers, carriers and enterprises seeking access to the Middle East and Africa.

“Mahesh brings over 25 years of experience in building and scaling advanced digital infrastructure businesses,” said Fahad Alhajeri, CEO of center3 and chairman of CMC Networks.

“His deep expertise with hyperscalers, carriers, and enterprises, coupled with a proven track record of establishing regional platforms with global relevance, makes him ideally suited to lead CMC Networks into its next phase of growth.”

“We are confident that under his leadership, CMC will strengthen its position as the leading provider of intelligent, AI-driven connectivity solutions across Africa and the Middle East.”

Since its acquisition by center3 in June 2024, CMC Networks has accelerated its adoption of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps). Leveraging more than 35 years of on-the-ground experience in 62 markets, the company has taken a leadership position in applying AI to enhance service delivery and customer experience.

“I’m honoured to take on the role of managing director at CMC Networks at such a pivotal moment for AI, innovation, and the growth of Africa’s digital economies,” said Mahesh Jaishankar.

“CMC has an incredible heritage, and proven track record of delivering industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world. Together with our customers and partners, we will accelerate growth, unlock new opportunities, and deliver the intelligent, scalable connectivity solutions that Africa and the Middle East need to thrive in the digital era.”

Jaishankar holds a degree in engineering and an MBA and has actively supported entrepreneurship across the region as a charter member of TiE Dubai. His appointment underlines CMC Networks’ ambition to combine global perspective with regional expertise to shape the next generation of connectivity.

